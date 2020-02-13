Weather

Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and muggy weather is forecast Saturday. Highs in the low 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, hot and muggy. High: 92, Low: 76

Sunday: Extremely hot, with late storms. High: 94, Low: 71

Monday: Rain early. High: 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 67

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High: 85, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68


