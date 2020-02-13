Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy Monday with lots of sun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday will be hot, with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low 90s, cooler by the lake.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, dry heat. High: 93, Low: 72.: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 92, Low: 71: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 96, Low: 74: Mostly sunny, still toasty. High: 94, Low: 71: Partly sunny, storms possible. High: 87, Low: 64: Some sweet relief from the heat. High: 81, Low: 60: Beautiful. High: 81, Low: 61