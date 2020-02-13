Weather

Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy Monday with lots of sun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday will be hot, with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low 90s, cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, dry heat. High: 93, Low: 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 92, Low: 71

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 96, Low: 74

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still toasty. High: 94, Low: 71

Friday: Partly sunny, storms possible. High: 87, Low: 64

Saturday: Some sweet relief from the heat. High: 81, Low: 60

Sunday: Beautiful. High: 81, Low: 61


