Chicago Weather: Hot, sunny Friday, cooler lakeside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and sunny Friday, but cooler by the lake. Highs in the low 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, hot but cooler by the lake. High: 91, Low: 71

Saturday Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny, lower humidity. High: 90, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 86, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 81, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 88, Low: 68

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
