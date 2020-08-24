Chicago Weather: Hot, sunny Friday, cooler lakeside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and sunny Friday, but cooler by the lake. Highs in the low 90s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Sunny, hot but cooler by the lake. High: 91, Low: 71Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 65: Sunny, lower humidity. High: 90, Low: 66: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 86, Low: 64: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 62: Sunny, breezy. High: 81, Low: 63: Sunny but heating up again. High: 88, Low: 68