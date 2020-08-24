Chicago Weather: Hot, sunny Friday, cooler lakeside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and sunny Friday, but cooler by the lake. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Sunny, hot but cooler by the lake. High: 91, Low: 71
Saturday Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 65
Sunday: Sunny, lower humidity. High: 90, Low: 66
Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 86, Low: 64
Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 62
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 81, Low: 63
Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 88, Low: 68
