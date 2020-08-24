Weather

Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, dry overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds, dry Thursday night. Lows in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, ice and rain. High: 34, Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 32, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny, above average temps. High: 37, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rain. High: 37, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow, ice, rain storm will bring messy start to 2021
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
Harvey house fire spreads to 2nd home
Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
Kane County restaurant open for indoor dining without any citation
Show More
Free Hot Meals distributed on West Side for New Years Eve
Millennials share long-haul COVID symptoms
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
More TOP STORIES News