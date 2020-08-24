Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds and flurries around the are Tuesday night with frigid cold temperatures. Lows range from negative temperatures to the northwest to single digits in the city and inland.
Wednesday: Snow mainly south. High: 17, Low: 6
Thursday: Lake snow showers. High: 20, Low: 8
Friday: PM snow. High:16, Low: 7
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: More snow likely. High: 19, Low: -2
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Very cold, with wind chills from -15 to -25. High: 6, Low: -10
Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow showers. High: 12, Low: -2
Tuesday: More snow. High: 22, Low: 16
