Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds and flurries around the are Tuesday night with frigid cold temperatures. Lows range from negative temperatures to the northwest to single digits in the city and inland.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Snow mainly south. High: 17, Low: 6

Thursday: Lake snow showers. High: 20, Low: 8

Friday: PM snow. High:16, Low: 7

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: More snow likely. High: 19, Low: -2

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Very cold, with wind chills from -15 to -25. High: 6, Low: -10

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow showers. High: 12, Low: -2

Tuesday: More snow. High: 22, Low: 16

