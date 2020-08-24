Weather

Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds Friday, PM rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday will become cloudy, with rain arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: PM rain. High: 44, Low: 39

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain turning to snow late. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 37, Low: 27

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 37, Low: 26

Thursday: Sunny, quiet. High: 39, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 Des Plaines murder
Toddler abducted by biological mother, Chicago police say
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
Longtime CPS teacher loses battle with COVID-19
Some say IDES unemployment callbacks are taking months
Man charged in fatal Chatham stabbing, Chicago police say
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
Show More
Lawndale warehouse destroyed in massive fire
Illinois marks 3rd deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
The next crackdown on Illinois' White Rabbit militia
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Lucasfilm announces 'Mandalorian' spinoffs, season 3 premiere date
More TOP STORIES News