Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, passing shower late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Becoming cloudy Tuesday night, with a passing shower possible late. Lows in the mid-50s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Scattered rain, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 49
Thursday: Partly cloudy, some showers. High: 62, Low: 45
Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46
Saturday: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 60
Sunday: Great day. High: 79, Low: 57
Monday: Chance of storms. High: 70, Low: 52
Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 50
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News