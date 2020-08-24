Weather

Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, passing shower late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Becoming cloudy Tuesday night, with a passing shower possible late. Lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy, some showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 60

Sunday: Great day. High: 79, Low: 57

Monday: Chance of storms. High: 70, Low: 52

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 50

