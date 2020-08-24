Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, spotty showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds with spotty showers Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Chilly with AM showers. High: 56, Low: 41
Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 59, Low: 37
Saturday: Mostly sunny, patchy frost. High: 56, Low: 42
Sunday: Light rain to the south. High: 57, Low: 38
Monday: Sunny with lake breeze. High: 58, Low: 37
Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 60, Low: 38
Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 42
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News