Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, spotty showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds with spotty showers Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Chilly with AM showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 59, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny, patchy frost. High: 56, Low: 42

Sunday: Light rain to the south. High: 57, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny with lake breeze. High: 58, Low: 37

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 60, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 42

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
