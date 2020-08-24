Weather

Chicago Weather: Increasingly cloud, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy and cold Monday night. Lows in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 33, Low: 25

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 36, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26

Friday: Sunny but windy. High: 41, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries and sprinkles early. High: 40, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still quiet. High: 40, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 47, Low: 29



