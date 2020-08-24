Weather

Chicago Weather: Isolated showers, storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Warm, stray showers. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, showers end early. High: 83, Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High: 67, Low: 52

Friday: Cloudy, cool, drizzle. High: 59, Low: 50

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 52

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 59

Monday:Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 77, Low: 59

