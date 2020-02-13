Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few storms possible Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Scattered storms possible. High: 89, Low: 68
Monday: Sunny, dry heat. High: 90, Low: 69.
Tuesday: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 70
Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 96, Low: 72
Thursday: Mostly sunny, still toasty. High: 94, Low: 70
Friday: Partly sunny, storms possible. High: 87, Low: 69
Saturday: Some sweet relief from the heat. High: 80, Low: 65
