Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few storms possible Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Scattered storms possible. High: 89, Low: 68

Monday: Sunny, dry heat. High: 90, Low: 69.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 96, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still toasty. High: 94, Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny, storms possible. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday: Some sweet relief from the heat. High: 80, Low: 65


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
