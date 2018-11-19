WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Lake-effect snow Monday night, Tuesday morning

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lake-effect snow is expected in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning for Chicago and northwest Indiana.

The snow will impact the morning commute.


1:00AM TO 9:00AM - A band of lake effect snow will develop and impact Lake & Cook County (IL) and Lake & Porter County (IN) at times between 1am and 9am.

MODERATE to at times HEAVY snow will be possible in this band limiting visibility and producing a quick light accumulation on roadways.

ACCUMULATION: Dusting to 1" in effected areas. Locally, 1" to 2" possible for some areas. As with lake effect, highly variable totals are possible over short distances. IMPACT: Morning commute will likely be impacted by this snow. Slippery, snow covered roads possibly where the band sets up early in the morning.
