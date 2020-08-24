Weather

Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light snow/flurries mainly south Monday. Highs in the mid-teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: More snow. High: 13, Low: 8

Tuesday: Snow ends early, very cold. High: 16, Low: 5

Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 19, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow again. High: 22, Low: 14

Friday: Windy, cold. High:20, Low: -2

Saturday: Frigid again. High: 5, Low: -10

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 9, Low: 5

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
20 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Dangerous cold sets in with no end in sight
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Local restaurants make most of Super Bowl rush despite COVID restrictions
Local companies make push for more diverse hires
Show More
PAWS Chicago pup Rosie featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Local health care workers get experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LV
Family of IL woman who drank hand sanitizer sues firm that made it
Chi-Care volunteers provide warmth, food for homeless
Victim ID'd after 1 killed, at least 4 others hurt in Bloomingdale hotel shooting
More TOP STORIES News