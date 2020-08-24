Weather

Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light snow/flurries Sunday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Mainly gray. High: 32, Low: 15

Tuesday: Slightly colder. High: 26, Low: 16

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 36, Low: 30

Thursday: Mild, quiet High: 40, Low: 24

Friday: Falling temps, breezy. High: 24, Low: 5

Saturday: Cold, sunshine. High: 22, Low: 14

