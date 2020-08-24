Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light snow/flurries Sunday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with light snow. High: 34, Low: 24: Mainly gray. High: 32, Low: 15: Slightly colder. High: 26, Low: 16: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 36, Low: 30: Mild, quiet High: 40, Low: 24: Falling temps, breezy. High: 24, Low: 5: Cold, sunshine. High: 22, Low: 14