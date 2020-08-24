Chicago Weather: Light snow starts late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light snow starts in the late evening with accumulations of less than 1.5 inches. Lows in the teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Lake effect sow. High: 26, Low: 5: Cold with sunshine. High: 20, Low: 0: Cold and dry. High: 23, Low: 7: PM snow with some rain mix. High: 32, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 35, Low: 29: Sunny, thawing. High: 42, Low: 25: Mild with patchy fog. High: 40, Low: 30