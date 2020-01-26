Chicago Weather: Lingering flurries, freezing drizzle as storm moves out of area

A Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled for all area counties.
An area of light wintry mix is drifting south from Wisconsin Saturday night, which could lead to some slick conditions on untreated roads. But no major impacts are expected into the early Sunday hours.
Although snow fell consistently throughout Saturday, most of it melted upon contact with the ground, ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.
Rain and drizzle over the Chicago area switched over to snow in the evening Friday and continued into Saturday.
Dense fog persisted throughout the afternoon, creating many areas of low visibility, and a wintry mix falling Friday morning created sloppy and slushy roads across the area.
A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for much of the Chicago area, including Cook, Will, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.
The low visibility was affecting operations at Chicago's airports. A ground stop was in place for arriving flights at Midway Airport and there were gate hold and taxi delays between 15 and 30 minutes for departing flights. Midway reported 109 flights canceled and delays averaging 42 minutes as of 4 p.m. At O'Hare Airport, 33 flights were canceled and there were delays of less than 15 minutes. as of 4 p.m.
Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.
The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.
