Weather

Chicago Weather: Lingering snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lingering snow showers and cloudy skies overnight. Lows near 30 in the city and the upper 20s in outlying areas.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries/sprinkles. High: 35, Low: 30

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 32, Low: 26

Monday: Peeks of sun. High: 32, Low: 24

Tuesday: Light snow early. High: 31, Low: 17

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 33, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 37, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 30, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
Chicago carjackers shoot at CTA worker while stealing car, police say
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Show More
Lake County restaurants reopen indoor dining, defying state COVID-19 orders
Top scams of 2020; what to watch out for in 2021
Evanston's Village Farmstand connects food producers with consumers
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
More TOP STORIES News