EMBED >More News Videos Potentially torrential rain and strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday.

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially torrential rain and strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday.Friday is an Accuweather Alert Day. The first wave of rain is expected to move into the area around 10 a.m. and then another round of rain and storms is expected in the afternoon, with the afternoon storms having a higher risk of becoming severe.Most of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe with weather, but DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties are under a slight risk for severe storms.