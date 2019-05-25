Chicago Weather Live Radar: Isolated showers, storms possible Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5316828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5316604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tornado touchdown was reported Friday evening in eastern Iowa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend started with scattered storms across the Chicago area.Isolated showers and storms are possible again Saturday afternoon. The risk of severe weather is relatively low, but a few strong storms remain possible.Any storms that do develop could produce heavy rain.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 10 a.m. Saturday.Additional showers and storms will be possible Saturday morning, but much of Saturday afternoon looks like it will be dry. A round of storms is possible Saturday evening and Saturday night.Sunday morning, rain is expected. Monday morning and early afternoon is expected to be dry, with storm chances increasing through late Monday afternoon and evening.A tornado touched down Friday evening in eastern Iowa. There was damage reported in Frytown.The University of Iowa sent an alert urging people to take shelter, prompting a graduation ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to come to a halt.People also took cover for severe weather in Peoria. There are reports of tornado damage but no injures were reported.The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in western and central Illinois.