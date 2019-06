EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially severe thunder storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Monday afternoon.The storms are expected to begin making their way into the area around 2 p.m. and continue through 6 p.m.The primary threat from the strongest storms will be high winds and hail.The high temperature for Monday is expected to reach 80 degrees. On Tuesday, isolated storms are expected late.