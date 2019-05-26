Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thundershowers, heavy rain especially south Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend started with scattered storms across the Chicago area.

Thundershowers with heavy rain, especially south are possible Sunday. The risk of severe weather is relatively low.

The rain should dry out by Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning and early afternoon is expected to be dry, with storm chances increasing through late Monday afternoon and evening.

A tornado touched down Friday evening in eastern Iowa. There was damage reported in Frytown.

The University of Iowa sent an alert urging people to take shelter, prompting a graduation ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to come to a halt.

TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN IN EASTERN IOWA
People also took cover for severe weather in Peoria. There are reports of tornado damage but no injures were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in western and central Illinois.
