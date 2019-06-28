Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thunderstorms move through area

Strong thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area Friday morning, with another round of isolated storms possible in the evening.

The National Weather Service warned that the first round of storms storms carried 40 mile-per-hour-winds and hail. The storms are expected to move out of the area early Friday afternoon.

The Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe storms Friday. Isolated storms are expected to return Friday evening around 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was effect for northeastern Kane County and McHenry County before expiring around 9:40 a.m.

