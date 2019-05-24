Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch in effect for SW suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start, with scattered storms expected across the Chicago area Friday evening.A Tornado Watch has been issued for Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 12:00 a.m.After a stormy morning, more storms are expected after 8 p.m. and through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for severe storms in the evening.A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.Friday's high is 75 degrees. More rain is expected on Saturday morning, with the afternoon and evening expected to be dry. There is a marginal risk for an isolated stronger storm.Sunday morning, rain is expected. Monday morning and early afternoon is expected to be dry, with storm chances increasing through late Monday afternoon and evening.