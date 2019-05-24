Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch in effect for SW suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start, with scattered storms expected across the Chicago area Friday evening.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 12:00 a.m.

How do tornadoes form?
Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.



After a stormy morning, more storms are expected after 8 p.m. and through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for severe storms in the evening.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.


Friday's high is 75 degrees. More rain is expected on Saturday morning, with the afternoon and evening expected to be dry. There is a marginal risk for an isolated stronger storm.

Sunday morning, rain is expected. Monday morning and early afternoon is expected to be dry, with storm chances increasing through late Monday afternoon and evening.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

weathermemorial day
