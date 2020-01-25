Chicago Weather: Snow mixing with rain as storm moves out

WATCH: METEOROLOGIST MARK MCGINNIS GIVES LATEST ON WINTER STORM
By the time the storm moves out, areas to the south are expected to have 1 inch of snow accumulation, with areas to the north and west getting about 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Hazardous travel is expected in some areas, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.
Snow was expected to spread south toward the Interstate 80 corridor into Saturday morning and was expected to taper off in the late morning to early afternoon, with a dusting to an inch or 2 on grassy surfaces.
Although snow has been falling consistently, it's melting on contact with the ground, ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.
A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect for the Chicago area at 6 p.m. Friday and remains through midnight Saturday.
Rain and drizzle over the Chicago area switched over to snow in the evening Friday and continued into Saturday.
Dense fog persisted throughout the afternoon, creating many areas of low visibility, and a wintry mix falling Friday morning created sloppy and slushy roads across the area.
A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for much of the Chicago area, including Cook, Will, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.
The low visibility was affecting operations at Chicago's airports. A ground stop was in place for arriving flights at Midway Airport and there were gate hold and taxi delays between 15 and 30 minutes for departing flights. Midway reported 109 flights canceled and delays averaging 42 minutes as of 4 p.m. At O'Hare Airport, 33 flights were canceled and there were delays of less than 15 minutes. as of 4 p.m.
Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.
The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.
