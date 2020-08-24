Weather

Chicago Weather: Mainly cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly cloudy Monday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 26

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, another wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 35, Low: 28

Saturday: A little colder. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Mild. High: 35, Low: 28

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
