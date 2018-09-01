Chicago Weather: Microburst causes damage on NW Side

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

A microburst during thunderstorms early Saturday caused downed trees and other damage on Chicago's Northwest Side in the Belmont Heights neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.The storms kicked off a soggy Labor Day weekend. After a mostly dry day, storms are expected to continue Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing heavy rains.Chicago, as well as northern and western suburbs, are under a Flash Flood Watch through Sunday morning.The microburst sounded land felt like a mini tornado, said residents in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.The severe weather hit fast at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, causing a tree to topple onto a house in the 3400-block of North Opal Avenue.No injuries were reported"I hadn't heard anything yet. When I walked outside I saw the tree on his house. Oh my God, there was another branch on the other side of the house," said resident Mike Pabich.Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th Ward) said his ward bore the brunt of the storms.Just before 10 a.m., a line of storms brought lightning across Chicago, but no strong winds.Across the East and Midwest, flooding left cars and homes submerged in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More heavy rain is expected in the East over coming days.