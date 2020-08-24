Weather

Chicago Weather: Mild and windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild and windy Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mild with gusty winds. High: 67, Low: 44

Thursday: Showers and storms early. High: 59, Low: 35

Friday: Sunny, slightly cooler. High: 55, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 46, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny with chilly lake breeze. High: 48, Low: 31

Monday: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 37, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cold with light mix. High: 46, Low: 33

