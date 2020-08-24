Chicago Weather: Mild, breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild, breezy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, breezy, very nice. High: 67, Low: 51: Mild with a few showers. High: 63, Low: 54: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 34Drying out. High: 55, Low: 29: Sunny, colder by the lake. High: 42, Low: 27: Sunny with PM clouds. High: 45, Low: 38: Periods of rain. High: 54, Low: 47