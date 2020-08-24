Weather

Chicago Weather: Mild, breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild, breezy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, very nice. High: 67, Low: 51

Wednesday: Mild with a few showers. High: 63, Low: 54

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 34

Friday: Drying out. High: 55, Low: 29

Saturday: Sunny, colder by the lake. High: 42, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny with PM clouds. High: 45, Low: 38

Monday: Periods of rain. High: 54, Low: 47

