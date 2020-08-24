Weather

Chicago Weather: Mild, increasingly cloudy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild and increasingly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, storms. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 49

Friday: Morning rain. High: 61, Low: 48

Saturday: Rainy at times. High: 58, Low: 45

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 43

Monday: Cloudy. High: 59, Low: 39

Tuesday: Colder. High: 47, Low: 36

