Weather

Chicago Weather: Mild, light showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild with light showers Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mild with light showers. High: 67, Low: 44

Thursday: Showers and storms early. High: 59, Low: 35

Friday: Sunny, slightly cooler. High: 55, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 46, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny with chilly lake breeze. High: 48, Low: 31

Monday: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 37, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cold with light mix. High: 40, Low: 33

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
United Center COVID vaccinations get underway
Chicago rideshare drivers demand protection as carjackings surge
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Woman rescued from Wheaton pond after falling through ice
FBI releases new video in DC pipe bomb investigation
Show More
Skokie woman is youngest Muslim elected official in US
Chicago prepares for Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd
Dove, Vaseline to stop using 'normal' on hair, skin products
Cardinal Cupich leads COVID vaccine push after Catholic Church controversy
Target reportedly in talks to replace Macy's at Water Tower Place
More TOP STORIES News