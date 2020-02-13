Weather

Chicago Weather: Mix sun, clouds Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mix sun, clouds Thursday. Highs in the upper-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 80, Low: 61

Friday: Another great day. High: 84, Low: 65

Saturday:Sunny, dry. High: 88, Low: 71

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 73

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Tuesday: Not as hot. High: 89, Low: 69

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 85, Low: 65



