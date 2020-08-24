Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning, mix to heavy snow Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect. Mix to heavy snow Saturday night bringing 4" to 7". Lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26
Monday: Clearing late. High: 32, Low: 17
Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26
Thursday: Rainy. High: 38, Low: 15
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 27, Low: 8
Saturday: Quiet. High: 32, Low: 18
