Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning, mix to heavy snow Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect. Mix to heavy snow Saturday night bringing 4" to 7". Lows in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26

Monday: Clearing late. High: 32, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Rainy. High: 38, Low: 15

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 27, Low: 8

Saturday: Quiet. High: 32, Low: 18

