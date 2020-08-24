Weather

Chicago Weather: More rain possible into Tuesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain possible into Tuesday evening. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday:Cloudy, warm. High: 85, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 61

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Monday: Much cooler, partly cloudy Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 59

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 60


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
