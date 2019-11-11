Chicago Weather: More than 1,000 flights canceled due to snow, snow totals up to 6 inches

About three to five inches of snow is expected in the city and suburbs, with up to six inches of snow possible in Northwest Indiana.
Portions of Lake Shore Drive have also been closed until further notice, according to the Chicago police. Officials tweeted Monday afternoon that water issues on the road from 67th Street to 71st Street have forced them to shut down the northbound lanes.
FYI - Lake Shore Drive from 67th to 71st (northbound lanes) closed until further notice due to water issues on the road. Find an alternative route and avoid the area. The northbound lanes at 67th St will also be closed. #CPDMediaCar @AJGuglielmi— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 11, 2019
Officials recommend finding an alternative route and avoiding the area.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Benton and Newton counties until 6 p.m. CST and Porter and Jasper counties until 10 p.m. EST. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Porte and St. Joseph counties until 5 p.m. EST.
RELATED: Plane slides off runway at O'Hare
A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect in Chicago until 12 p.m. Tuesday.
A mix of rain and snow was falling in parts of the city early Monday with steadier snow in the northern and western suburbs. As of 11 a.m., Wood stock has received 4.3 inches of snow, Lincolnshire received 3.8 inches of snow, Elgin received 3.5 inches of snow and 1.5 inches of snow fell on Oak Lawn. As of 6 a.m., 0.6 inches of snow has accumulated at Midway, with 1.6 inches of snow at O'Hare.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check conditions on our live traffic map
The weather has led to problems at Chicago's airports, including a plane sliding off a runway at O'Hare. At Chicago's airports, 914 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 97 flights at Midway as of 3:18 p.m. Incoming flights at O'Hare are being delayed by an average 6 hours and 1 minute, while flights coming into Midway are being delayed by an average of 36 minutes.
In some areas people woke up to inches of snow covering their cars, walkways and sidewalks. Those who have to work the holiday and drive in or commute in dealt with slick roads and poor visibility with the snow and strong gusty winds.
"It feels too early for snow it just," said John Reyes. "I've been here 60 years, I've never experienced winter coming so early."
"I say it's too early," said Caris Avila. "I'm not a fan of snow a bit too early. I feel like we just skipped fall."
Traffic was lighter than usual because of the holiday but once the snow came down traffic slowed down considerably.
In DuPage County folks woke up to several inches of snow on the ground and it was wet and heavy to clean up. It was a rough wake up call for many this morning.
"They were pretty atrocious, although the highway itself wasn't so bad. It's just we were all going so slow but the side roads were just fighting along," said commuter Dan Becker.
"I am trying to leave late so that I can see maybe if there are fewer people on the roads then there would be, so that was my strategy," said commuter Amanda Roberts.
"Due to the weather, visibility, and availability of clear runways, there is a traffic management program in place for arriving flights. We have slowed down the hourly arrival rate," said FAA official Tony Molinaro.
NORTHWEST INDIANA HIT BY LAKE EFFECT SNOW
As the Veterans Day storm moved east, Northwest Indiana was hit hard by lake effect snow. Road conditions on I-80/94 were hazardous, and there were plenty of wipeouts and stressful situations throughout the day. Taking things slow is the key to making it through the storms safely.
"I have been born and raised here, so I am just used to being in this type of weather," said Mike Molina, lifelong Gary resident. "The last couple of winters have not been so bad. You are just used to it."
"A lot of salt and a lot of back power, that's about it. And a lot of shoveling," said Anton Harris, lifelong Gary resident. "You've just got to be physically ready for the challenge. Just try to get ready for it. I have been living here my whole life so I am pretty used to it."
About 40 minutes further east in Michigan City, several inches of thick, wet snow fell since early in the morning. Police are busy.
"The crews are out now laying salt and hopefully it subsides, but who knows," said Michigan City Police Corporal Jeff Piotroski. "It is northwest Indiana and the Chicago area."
"We have had a lot of accidents, probably about six or seven today," he added. "Luckily nope, no personal injuries, just, like, property damage and slide offs."
RELATED: Coldest temperatures ever recorded in all 50 states
Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday before dropping into the teens overnight. The high on Tuesday will be just 21 degrees, with a low of six degrees and subzero wind chills.
The snow is creating hazardous conditions on the road for the morning commute and drivers are warned to take caution while driving.
RELATED: Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation is putting out hundreds of plow and salt trucks on the roads in Chicago and the suburbs. IDOT officials are hoping for lighter traffic on Monday with it being a holiday, but they're treating it like a normal weekday.