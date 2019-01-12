Chicago Weather: More than 4 inches of snow, 25 mph wind gusts move through

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5061144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diane Pathieu tracks the snow in the ABC7 Stormtracker.

Snowfall is expected to continue pushing through the Chicago area until early Sunday, potentially dropping more than 4 inches on the city.A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Chicago, other portions of Cook County and the collar counties of Kane, DuPage, Will and Lake are expected to see up to 4 inches of moderate snowfall, the weather service said. The snowfall in Chicago could last until 1 a.m. Sunday, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph at night.Areas of northwest Indiana, including Michigan City and Gary, are expected to see between 2 and 5 inches of fresh snow on Saturday, the weather service said.Forecasters warned of slippery, snow covered roads and limited visibilities, especially south of Interstate 80. As a result, drivers should allow extra travel time, reduce speeds and increase their following distances, the weather service said.Sunday's forecast calls for sunny conditions after the storm clouds move out of the area, the weather service said. A daytime high of 32 degrees is expected before temperatures drop 10 degrees at night.