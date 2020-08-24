Chicago Weather: Morning chills Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning chills Sunday with increasing PM clouds. Highs just above zero.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wind chills form -10 to -25. High: 6, Low: -2: More snow. High: 13, Low: 8: Snow ends early, very cold. High: 16, Low: 0: Dry and cold. High: 19, Low: 16: Mostly cloudy, snow again. High: 22, Low: 17: Windy, cold. High:20, Low: 2: Frigid again. High: 5, Low: -10