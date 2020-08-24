Weather

Chicago Weather: Morning clouds, some PM clearing Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning clouds with some PM clearing Monday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Monday: Some sun. High: 33, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 41, Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late. High: 42, Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Slightly colder. High: 28, Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 27, Low: 21

