Weather

Chicago Weather: Morning rain/mix Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain/mix Sunday with gusts up to 55 mph. Highs in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 50, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny. High: 50, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 41, Low: 33

Wednesday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 62, Low: 52

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 44

Saturday: Rain returns. High: 47, Low: 43



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We are at a crisis level,' Pritzker warns
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
Home renovations surge as more people work, stay at home
Restaurants scramble to winterize outdoor dining
Watseka soldier among 5 US peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash
Chicagoans demand mayor deny 'serial polluter's' relocation to Southeast Side
Show More
Man charged with setting fire at Loop high-rise on Jeweler's Row
2 teens among 7 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Uncertain future for some as pandemic unemployment benefits end
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Study: COVID-19 temperature checks not very effective
More TOP STORIES News