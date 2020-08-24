Chicago Weather: Morning rain/mix Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain/mix Sunday with gusts up to 55 mph. Highs in the 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 50, Low: 31: Sunny. High: 50, Low: 29: Sunny, chilly. High: 41, Low: 33: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 41: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 62, Low: 52: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 44: Rain returns. High: 47, Low: 43