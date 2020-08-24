Weather

Chicago Weather: Morning rain, then scattered showers Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, scattered showers through the afternoon Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 39

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 41

Monday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 76, Low: 62

Tuesday: Very warm. High: 84, Low: 58

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 43

Friday: Sunny, drying out. High: 68, Low: 49

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Chicago Ford plant assembly line at standstill from supply chain issues
Chicago Bulls help COVID survivor surprise nurses who cared for him
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Show More
Bodycam video released of deadly Brighton Park police shootout
Charges pending against Jaslyn Adams murder suspect shot by police on I-290
Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Chicago company helps put 2 films on road to Oscars
More TOP STORIES News