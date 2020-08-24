Weather

Chicago Weather: Morning showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with morning showers Thursday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Chilly with AM showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 59, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny, patchy frost. High: 56, Low: 42

Sunday: Light rain to the south. High: 57, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny with lake breeze. High: 58, Low: 37

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 60, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 42

