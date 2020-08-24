Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Thursday night. Lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, with a lake breeze. High: 63, Low: 47

Saturday: Lots of sun, still cool. High: 65, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny, still dry. High: 72, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 77, Low: 56

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 58

Thursday: Warm, partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 57


