Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold - yes, cold - Friday night. Lows in the upper-30s to upper-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Lots of sun, still cool. High: 64, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 50

Monday: Sunny, great day. High: 73, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 55


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Fruend's father given 30 year prison sentence in plea deal
Will, Kankakee county area sees COVID-19 restrictions easing
1 fatally struck in I-290 hit-and-run after fleeing stolen car, police say
Video: Man knocked out during fight over social distancing in south suburbs
Police identify woman found dismembered in luggage
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
Puerto Rico getting $13B in aid 3 years after Hurricane Maria
Show More
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day
Find zen relaxing with rabbits!
WI COVID-19 cases increase by 2,533, state total surpasses 97K
Ford to build electric truck plant in Michigan and add 300 jobs
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
More TOP STORIES News