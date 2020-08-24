Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold - yes, cold - Friday night. Lows in the upper-30s to upper-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Lots of sun, still cool. High: 64, Low: 48: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 50: Sunny, great day. High: 73, Low: 53: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 78, Low: 58: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 56: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 55