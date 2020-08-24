Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold - yes, cold - Friday night. Lows in the upper-30s to upper-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Lots of sun, still cool. High: 64, Low: 48
Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 50
Monday: Sunny, great day. High: 73, Low: 53
Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 78, Low: 58
Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 56
Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 55
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More