Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool Tuesday evening with lows in the mid-50s to low-60s.

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 85, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 89, Low: 66

Saturday: Sunny, hot, mainly dry. High: 89, Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, muggy. High: 92, Low: 72


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
