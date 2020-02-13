Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and mild Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Hot, humid with a few storms late. High: 90, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny with falling humidity. High: 87, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with sprinkles. High: 76, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 85, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny and still dry. High: 86, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 69


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police to flood downtown with 1K officers this weekend
Search for missing United Airlines exec underway in Lemont
Protesters plan to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday
Illinois reports most new COVID-19 cases since May
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song with racist ties
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
COVID-19 patient marries fiancée at San Antonio hospital
Show More
13 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area during derecho, NWS says
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Farmer's Fridge now delivering healthy meals to 6 states
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
Gary, Marquette Park beaches reopen after COVID-19 closure
More TOP STORIES News