Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and warm Tuesday night with low in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 98, Low: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storm. High: 96, Low: 75

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny and finally cooler. High: 81, Low: 60

Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 79, Low: 61

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 60

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 59


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is a red alert': New statewide mask policy tightens rules at bars, restaurants
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Kenosha protests turn violent for 2nd night after police shoot Black man
Virtual learning doesn't mean working from home for some teachers
Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting
62 counterfeit championship rings seized
Pompeo warned diplomats to avoid politics; he'll talk at RNC
Show More
Food banks see record numbers of hungry people amid pandemic
Daughter donates kidney to her mother with diabetes
White Sox, Cubs fan feel great after kidney donation
City design challenge: How will outdoor dining look in winter?
Multiple people displaced after fatal Glendale Heights apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News