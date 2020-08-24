Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, breezy and cool overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, breezy and cool overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, windy and very warm. High: 88, Low: 57

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 80, Low: 71

Monday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry Labor Day. High: 84, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm. High: 80 Low: 62

Wednesday:Showers possible. High: 74, Low: 56



