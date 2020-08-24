Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, breezy, mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, breezy and mild Friday night. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 56: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 61: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 49: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 69, Low: 48: Mild and windy. High: 70, Low: 47: Cooling down. High: 63, Low: 44: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 55, Low: 38