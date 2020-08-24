Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, breezy, mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, breezy and mild Friday night. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 61

Monday: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 69, Low: 48

Wednesday: Mild and windy. High: 70, Low: 47


Thursday: Cooling down. High: 63, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 55, Low: 38


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
Show More
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
Boy, 3, shot in foot taken to Roseland hospital: CPD
More TOP STORIES News