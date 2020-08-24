Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, chilly Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear but chilly Saturday night. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 53

Monday: Sunny, great day. High: 75, Low: 54

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 79, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 78, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 61

Saturday: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64


