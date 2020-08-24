Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold Friday night. Lows in the lows-to-mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Chilly but sunny. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny, mild and breezy. High: 57, Low: 36

Sunday: Chilly, windy. High: 40 Low: 28

Monday: Sunny, still chilly. High: 48, Low: 36

Tuesday: Big warm up, sunny. High: 61, Low: 46

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice, warm. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm, sunny, beautiful. High: 67, Low: 50



