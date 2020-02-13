Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, comfortable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and comfortable Monday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny, nice, low humidity. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Few storms early. High: 86, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, still dry. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 80, Low: 61

Monday: Sunny, quiet. High: 79, Low: 62


