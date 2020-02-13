Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, comfortable

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny, nice, low humidity. High: 87, Low: 68
Wednesday: Few storms early. High: 86, Low: 69
Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62
Saturday: Sunny, still dry. High: 82, Low: 66
Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 80, Low: 61
Monday: Sunny, quiet. High: 79, Low: 62
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.